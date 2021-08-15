Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

