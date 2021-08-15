Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,883 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

