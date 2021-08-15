Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of CGC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

