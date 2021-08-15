Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

