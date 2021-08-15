Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

NYSE EMR opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

