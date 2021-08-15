Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.