Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,654,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $23,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

