Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

CAPR opened at $4.04 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

