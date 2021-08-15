Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

