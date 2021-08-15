Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

