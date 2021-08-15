Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

