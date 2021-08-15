Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.23

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 13364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $622.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
