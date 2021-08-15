Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.23

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 13364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $622.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

