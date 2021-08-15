Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst beats earnings and revenues estimates for Q2. The company’s lead drug, Firdapse, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease. The drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far since its launch in January 2019. We remain optimistic about this and expect the trend to continue in the days ahead. In addition, the company’s efforts to develop Firdapse for other rare neuromuscular indications, are impressive too. A possible label expansion will be an added boost to the company's top-line. However, its pipeline lacks any other promising candidate, which is a major concern. Hence, Catalyst is solely dependent on Firdapse for growth, which is worrying. Stiff competition also remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CPRX opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,902 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.