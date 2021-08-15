Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

