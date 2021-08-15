Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CYAD opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

