Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,131,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

