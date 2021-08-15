Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

LON CNA opened at GBX 49.93 ($0.65) on Thursday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders acquired 95,317 shares of company stock worth $4,631,363 over the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

