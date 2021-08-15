Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Sells $354,750.00 in Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.24 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.14.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.