Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

CERT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,749. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

