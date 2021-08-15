Chansoo Joung Sells 20,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 411,662 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

