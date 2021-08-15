ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $54,472.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.88 or 0.99893753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.