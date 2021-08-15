Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 44,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.
- On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.
FST opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About FAST Acquisition
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
