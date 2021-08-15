Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,476. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.