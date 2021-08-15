Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,476. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35.
About Chemesis International
