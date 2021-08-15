Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.53.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$656.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

