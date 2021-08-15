Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (CSSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

