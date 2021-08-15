China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

