Christopher M. Connor Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ETN opened at $167.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

