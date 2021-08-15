ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.35. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 4,349 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $582.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
