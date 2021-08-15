ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.35. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 4,349 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $582.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.