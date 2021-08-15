CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CIXX stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.