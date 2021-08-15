CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

