CIBC Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$971.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.78.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

