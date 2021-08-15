Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 512,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHACU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of GHACU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

