Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

