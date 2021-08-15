Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 568,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,494,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,356,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.