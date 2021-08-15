Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

OTCMKTS LWACU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

