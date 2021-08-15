Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

