Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal Purchases 2,300 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.