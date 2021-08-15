Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 65.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $263,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

