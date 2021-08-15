Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CBGPY traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 2,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

