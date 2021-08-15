Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NET opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.11. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.88 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,481,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

