Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NET traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.75. 1,724,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,972. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.