Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 55.7% in July

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $12.01 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $186,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

