CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. CLP’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

