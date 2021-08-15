CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $11.48 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

