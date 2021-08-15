Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $24.89. Codexis shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,419 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.