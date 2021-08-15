Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

