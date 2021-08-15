Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

COLL stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter.

