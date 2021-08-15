Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in July

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the July 15th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

CCHWF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,293. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.