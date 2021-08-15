Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $61.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.