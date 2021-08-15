Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

CMC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

